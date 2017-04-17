Tesla’s most affordable Model S is now even more affordable

Tesla dropped the price on their entry-level Model S, with a $7,500 discount to the 75kWh version, which now starts at $69,500. The price drop comes as Tesla stops selling the 60kWh model, which it discontinued recently and sold only until remaining stop ran out.

The price drop also comes with upgraded standard equipment, meaning you’ll get a better value overall. These include the all-glass overhead roof, and an automatic powered rear lift gate as standard features across all Model S battery options. Electrek reports that in addition to those changes, some other tweaks mean you can only get certain options on higher-priced models now, which it looks like are designed to help make sure the company continues to see a healthy mix of buyers at all points in its pricing matrix.

The Model S still isn’t “cheap” by any stretch of the imagination, but the pricing and option changes do mean your money goes farther at the entry-level for the vehicle lineup. The lesson is this: Patience is rewarded for would-be Tesla buyers – but of course, you need to take the plunge at some point if you want the car, so waiting forever isn’t an option.

Tesla also reached out to tell us it’ll increase prices slightly at the top end of the range, so that the average selling price of vehicles actually ends up being very similar to before. Here’s the full list of changes, including the increases coming April 24:

Model S

75: $69,500

75D: $74,500

90D: $87,500

100D: $97,500 (beginning 4/24)

P100DL: $140,000 (beginning 4/24)

Model X

75D: $82,500

90D: $93,500

100D: $99,500 (beginning 4/24)

P100DL: $145,000 (beginning 4/24)

Tesla also provided this official statement from a spokesperson: