SpaceX is hosting its second Hyperloop Pod Competition this August, during the weekend spanning the 25th through the 27th. Participants will include those who successfully tested their pods during the first competition in January, as well as some who weren’t able to compete during that trial either due to time constraints or designs that didn’t quite meet SpaceX’s requirements.

The competitors are not directly affiliated with SpaceX – they include 27 teams selected from a larger group, mostly made up of research teams from some of the best colleges and universities from the U.S. and around the world. The first time around, the competitors were focused on a variety of criteria, but this time, there’s just one metric that matters: max speed.

That’s the kind of heart-pounding thrill ride we’re looking for out of Hyperloop – on top of safety of course. Safety first. And then second, F9: Fast and Furious and Hyperloop, the next instalment in the blockbuster film franchise. The family faces its biggest challenge yet in a low atmosphere contained tube environment.