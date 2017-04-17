Europe
wercker

Developer tools startup Wrecker has been acquired by Oracle

Posted by
Next Story

New apps from MIT fill your waiting moments with learning opportunities

Back in 2012 Wercker, a Dutch startup which helps developers test and deploy code at a rapid pace, appeared. It fitted into the space of emerging new platforms that help developers build apps such as CloudBees, CircleCi and newcomers like CloudMunch. After raising a seed round it raised a $4.5 million Series A funding round last year.

It’s today been acquired by Oracle for an undisclosed sum, which was clearly attracted by its container-centric and cloud-native automation platform, among others things.

Oracle and Wrecker are in alignment in that Oracle is building out its IaaS and PaaS foundation for its cloud computing platform.

Wercker’s Series A round was led by Inkef Capital, with participation from existing investor Notion Capital. It had raised $7.5 million to date.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • wercker
  • Europe
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Europe

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

New apps from MIT fill your waiting moments with learning opportunities

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard