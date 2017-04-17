Developer tools startup Wercker has been acquired by Oracle

Back in 2012 Wercker, a Dutch startup which helps developers test and deploy code at a rapid pace, appeared. It fitted into the space of emerging new platforms that help developers build apps such as CloudBees, CircleCi and newcomers like CloudMunch. After raising a seed round it raised a $4.5 million Series A funding round last year.

It’s today been acquired by Oracle for an undisclosed sum, which was clearly attracted by its container-centric and cloud-native automation platform, among others things.

Oracle and Wrecker are in alignment in that Oracle is building out its IaaS and PaaS foundation for its cloud computing platform.

Wercker’s Series A round was led by Inkef Capital, with participation from existing investor Notion Capital. It had raised $7.5 million to date.