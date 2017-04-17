Apps
Crunch Report | Uber Might Have To Support In-App Tipping

The Mercury Effect

  1. New York’s Taxi commission to propose in-app tipping requirement for Uber
  2. Google reaches $7.8 million settlement in its Android antitrust case in Russia
  3. Facebook issues statement after murder suspect shares video of shooting in Cleveland
  4. Instagram now lets you organize bookmarks into private collections
  5. Steve Jobs’ custom Apple I and other historic machines are on display at Seattle museum

Credits

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed & Teleprompter by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: John Murillo

Notes

Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27.

