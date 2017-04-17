Apps
Crunch Report | Uber Might Have To Support In-App Tipping
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
- New York’s Taxi commission to propose in-app tipping requirement for Uber
- Google reaches $7.8 million settlement in its Android antitrust case in Russia
- Facebook issues statement after murder suspect shares video of shooting in Cleveland
- Instagram now lets you organize bookmarks into private collections
- Steve Jobs’ custom Apple I and other historic machines are on display at Seattle museum
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed & Teleprompter by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: John Murillo
Notes
Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27.
