Watch the first trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

We’re finally going to hear Luke Skywalker’s voice again.

After making us wait months longer than we did for the first Force Awakens teaser, Disney has released a teaser trailer for the sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The unveiling came at Star Wars Celebration , at the end of a panel with Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, returning cast members Mark Hamill, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley as well as new addition Kelly Marie Tran (who plays a member of the Resistance named Rose).

They saved the trailer for the very end of the panel, with Johnson even teasing audience members by announcing a new poster first, then finally shouting, “Of course there’s a trailer!”

And it is very much a teaser, with just a few brief glimpses of the film, reassuring viewers that Finn, Rey, Poe and Kylo Ren will return. Most importantly, we actually hear Luke speak, starting with the very first lines.

The Last Jedi opens on December 15.