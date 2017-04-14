Equity podcast: Capital in, capital out and Arlan Hamilton’s venture thesis
Welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we dive into the numbers behind the story.
This week, Arlan Hamilton, founder and managing partner of a Backstage Capital, joined co-hosts Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley and myself. We discussed the interesting and slightly disappointing $630 million RetailMeNot acquisition, Yext’s above-range IPO pricing and strong first day’s trading, what’s going on in global venture capital and the investing thesis of Hamilton and her diversity-focused firm.
Give the hashtag #equitypodcast a shot, and we’ll do our best to stay in touch. Equity drops every Friday at 6:00 am PT, so subscribe to us on iTunes, Overcast, Pocketcast, Downcast and all the casts.
Editor’s note: Alex Wilhelm is the editor-in-chief of Crunchbase News.
