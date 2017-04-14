Apple gets permit to test autonomous cars in California

It’s no secret, Apple has been working hard on a self-driving car. Today, the California DMV has released an updated list of companies allowed to test autonomous vehicles on the roads of California. The last name of the long list is Apple.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to see an Apple car on the road tomorrow. But it means that the company can start real-world tests at some point in the future.

In particular, it’s going to be interesting to see if Apple is going to use third-party cars with its own technology and sensors. Rumor has it that Apple is now working on autonomous driving technology and not a full-fledged car.

Update: TechCrunch got the following statement from a DMV spokesperson: “Today, April 14, 2017, the California Department of Motor Vehicles issued Apple Inc. an autonomous vehicle test permit. The permit covers three vehicles, all 2015 Lexus RX540h, and six drivers.” It’s the exact same car Google has been using for its self-driving tests.

It’s going to take years before Apple has a final product. But it’s good to see that the company is still moving forward.

It’s also interesting to note that Apple is not afraid of exposing its cars on the roads of California. Apple hasn’t been as secretive as it usually is with this project. Building a self-driving car requires a ton of data, so the company needs to put its car on the road as quickly as possible.

Featured Image: Bryce Durbin