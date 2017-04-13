TechCrunch is hosting our first event in Shenzhen this June!

Four years after we made our TechCrunch China events a twice-annual affair in Beijing and Shanghai, we are very proud to announce that we will host the event in Shenzhen, known as ‘The Silicon Valley For Hardware,’ for the very first time this coming June!!

This is hugely exciting for us and our China partner Technode. We’ve done one-day events in the city in the past, but this marks the first time that we’ve brought one of our largest shows to town. Shenzhen is the innovation capital of China, if not the world — it is proof that tech companies in the country are innovating not just copying. We can’t wait to get to know the local tech community better, and host our usual mix of top-quality speakers, innovative startups, investors and thousands of event attendees in the city.

Our inaugural Shenzhen event will take place June 17-20 at the I-Factory in Nanshan District — tickets are available now with an early-bird price of just $139 until April 30. [Full event details here.] TechCrunch China events typically attract more than 5,000 attendees, so act fast to take advantage of this discounted price!

We’ll announce more details about the speaker line-up and the event program in the coming weeks, but for now we can say that the central themes will include artificial intelligence and machine learning, fintech and payments, hardware and internet-of-things, health and biotech, gaming, e-commerce, mobility and transportation and more.

You can expect the blend of top tech industry figures, big companies and upcoming startups that has been the hallmark of our events in Beijing and Shanghai over the past four years. Our 300+ speakers have included Alphabet (Google) executive president Eric Schmidt, Tencent CEO Pony Ma, renowned deal-maker Fan Bao, investor and former Google China head Kaifu Li (pictured above), famed Israeli investor Yossi Vardi and Robot CEO Colin Angle to name just a few.

Beyond two days of insightful interviews and panel discussions, TechCrunch Shenzhen will include an exhibition hall, which, at our events in China, typically houses more than 100 startups and tech companies showing off a mix of hardware, software and other innovation.

The VR tech at our last event in Shanghai was particularly memorable, and we have even higher expectations for Shenzhen given its reputation. [If you’re a company and keen to take part, you can find details of how to apply for exhibition space here.] There will also be a pre-event hackathon to kick things off and get us in the mood for the show.

Shenzhen, here we come!!

Our sponsors help make our events happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the TechCrunch Shenzhen website or contact sponsors@techcrunch.com.