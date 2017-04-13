PlayStation Vue adds ESL’s esportsTV to its internet TV lineup

PlayStation’s streaming TV service Vue is getting content that could be very near and dear to many users’ hearts: ESL’s esportsTV. LA-based ESL counts itself the world’s largest esports company worldwide, and it esportsTV channel will broadcast 24/7 esports content via a linear channel for the first time ever in the U.S.

The launch is coming soon, and will arrive in time for the May 4th kick-off of Intel Extreme Masters’ 12th season, which sounds like absolute crazy talk to me since I don’t watch esports and had no idea any of this even existed prior to today.

I’m increasingly in the minority in my ignorance, of course, and esports is a growing industry with audiences that can rival popular traditional sports (which I also don’t watch). ESL cites Activate’s Tech and Media Outlook 2017 survey, which notes that esports audiences will eclipse those of the finals for big U.S. leagues like the MLB, NHL and NBA.

EsportsTV is going to be on Vue as part of the ‘Elite’ tier of pgoramming, and works with features including the service’s cloud DVR and multiple simultaneous streams. It’s perfect for binging on pro esports alongside Twitch and other options, but I’m curious what we’ll see with pick-up here, since Vue straddles both traditional TV and the post cord-cutting worlds.