Crunch Report | Instagram Stories Surpasses Snapchat
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
- Instagram Stories hits 200M users, surpassing Snapchat as it copies its AR stickers
- Susan Fowler joins Stripe as editor-in-chief of new quarterly publication Increment
- Google makes fashion image searches more like Pinterest
- Yext shares pop more than 20% in public debut
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
