In New York, Derek Jeter is more than a mere man, or even a pro athlete. He’s a legend.

Following an historic 20-year career with the New York Yankees, The Captain started the next chapter of his life with the launch of The Players Tribune.

The Players Tribune is a media property founded in 2014, by Jeter and cofounder Jaymee Messler, that lets professional athletes connect with fans. It combines the high-quality publication of content while still giving athletes the same direct connection of social media.

When TPT first launched, critics wondered whether or not the site — which could just as well be a PR move as it could a legitimate news site — would be able to climb the crowded ranks of sports media. But The Players Tribune has done just that, claiming more than 100 million monthly content views across social and web platforms.

Plus, athletes have also jumped aboard the TPT train, with Kobe Bryant announcing his retirement and Kevin Durant announcing his move to the Golden State Warriors on the platform.

