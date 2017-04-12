Let’s meet in Longmont, Colorado next week

As part of the NewTech Meetup we will be holding a very cool pitch-off at the Oskar Blues The Oak Room at 1800 Pike Road in Longmont, CO. We are holding it on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 starting at 6:00pm. The pitch-off will happen at about eight. You can RSVP here.

To apply to pitch please submit your info here. I will pick and contact eight companies to pitch for 2 minutes with 2 minutes of judge questions. If you do not get an email you are not pitching.

The winner of the pitch-off gets a table at Disrupt New York and the second place company gets two tickets to Disrupt New York.

See you soon!