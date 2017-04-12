Startups
Sports
perception
meetup
cricket

Let’s meet in Longmont, Colorado next week

Posted by
Next Story

Get up close and personal with Boeing’s svelte new spacesuit

As part of the NewTech Meetup we will be holding a very cool pitch-off at the Oskar Blues The Oak Room at 1800 Pike Road in Longmont, CO. We are holding it on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 starting at 6:00pm. The pitch-off will happen at about eight. You can RSVP here.

To apply to pitch please submit your info here. I will pick and contact eight companies to pitch for 2 minutes with 2 minutes of judge questions. If you do not get an email you are not pitching.

The winner of the pitch-off gets a table at Disrupt New York and the second place company gets two tickets to Disrupt New York.

See you soon!

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Sports
  • perception
  • meetup
  • cricket
  • Startups
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Get up close and personal with Boeing’s svelte new spacesuit

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard