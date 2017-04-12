TechCrunch Disrupt NY is taking place at Pier 36 on May 15-17, and we can’t wait to see you. In honor of the occasion, we’re giving away a trip to New York to one lucky TechCrunch reader! You can earn extra entries to the contest by sharing the giveaway link with friends and following our social accounts. Enter the contest by following this link or by using the widget below.

Here are more details about the contest, which ends on May 1, 2017.

2-night stay at The William Vale hotel

Roundtrip flight to NYC

2 tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt NY with access to after parties and closing concert

Private chef-led Tasting Collective dinner at a top NYC restaurant

One-year subscription access to Mogul Courses

Disrupt is one of the most anticipated technology conferences of the year. This year’s event in New York features speakers like Steve Boom, Vice President of Amazon Music, Brittany Packnett, VP of National Community Alliances at Teach For America, Kevin Weil, Instagram’s Head of Product, WeWork’s Co-Founder Adam Neumann, international chess legend Garry Kasparov and many more.

Over 25 companies will compete in Startup Battlefield for the grand prize of $50,000, and hundreds of early-stage startups will showcase their products in Startup Alley. More information about Disrupt NY and how to buy tickets can be found here.



