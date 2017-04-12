Crunch Report | Boomerang Joins The Subscription Games
- Boomerang launches a $5 per month cartoon streaming service
- Lincoln Chauffeur provides drivers on demand, while you supply the car
- Qualtrics waits on that IPO, raises $180 million at a $2.5 billion valuation instead
- Justin Kan’s new startup Atrium is raising $10 million to disrupt the legal industry
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
