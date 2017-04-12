Accenture, can I ask you a few questions?

Hey Accenture, are you aware that your PR firm is pitching your latest corporate beta for a creepy face and emotion-monitoring algorithm as a party trick?

Do you know what a party is? Have you read the definition?

Would you call requiring people to download an app before they can get into an event a party-time kind of thing to do? Would you say that demanding that people scan their faces so they can be recognized by an algorithm fun times?

Does having that same algorithm watch and record every interaction that happens in the Austin bar or event space you’ve filled with some light snacks and a bunch of free liquor count as rockin like Dokken?

Do good hosts require people to become lab rats in the latest attempt to develop HAL?

Is monitoring patients’ faces in hospitals really the best way to apply the technology outside of your PartyBOT’s par-tays? Or is that also a creepy and intrusive use of technology, when other solutions exist to track actual vital signs?

What do your own office parties look like? Does Sam from the front desk have to try out the newest accounting software to get a drink from the punch bowl? Does Diane have to swear allegiance to Watson before grabbing that tuna roll? Do you throw them at Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar?

Does your soul die a little when you turn people into test subjects for the AI apocalypse?

Maybe after reading this press release, it should?