daily
crunch report
crunch
buy
acquired

Crunch Report | RetailMeNot Acquired for $630 Million

Posted by
Next Story

Galaxy S8 won’t launch with Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant

Today’s Stories 

  1. GoPro wants to buy the GoPro sitting in your junk drawer
  2. Instagram Direct unites ephemeral and permanent messaging for 375M users
  3. Online coupon site RetailMeNot acquired for $630 million

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze,
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • daily
  • crunch report
  • crunch
  • buy
  • acquired
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Galaxy S8 won’t launch with Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard