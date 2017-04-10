Watch Thor get gladiatorial in the Thor: Ragnarok trailer

Opinion is divided on the success of the Thor series of movies to date; at best, I think people would describe them as “fine.” But the new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok provides good reason to believe that this next instalment might elevate the franchise to a whole new level.

From the meme-referencing voice over opening, to the gratuitous slow-motion glory shots, to the actually enjoyable gags, to the ample Jeff Goldblum, this looks like a very different Thor movie. There’s also a warrior Hulk lifted right from the pages of one of Marvel’s best story arcs for the not-so-jolly green giant.

I have watched all Thor films out of a sense of duty and have felt neither overly enthused or disappointed by any of the exiting two movies, but this looks like it could rise to new heights and give fans of the thunder god something to thunder about.