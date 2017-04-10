crunch
Uber isn’t welcome in Italy anymore | Crunch Report
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Researchers demonstrate how PINs and other info can be gathered through phone movement
- Netflix reaches 75% of US streaming service viewers, but YouTube is catching up
- LeEco will not acquire TV maker Vizio as planned
- Uber is now banned in Italy for unfair competition
- GM’s ‘Super Cruise’ Tesla Autopilot competitor arrives in a Cadillac this fall
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
