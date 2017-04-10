Tributes pour in for Spotify’s Chris Bevington, victim of Stockholm terror attack

Spotify CEO and cofounder Daniel Ek has paid a moving tribute to Chris Bevington, 41, who was among the four people killed in the Stockholm truck attack on Saturday. Bevington was a director of global partnerships at the music streaming service, which has an office in central Stockholm.

Ek said he was “devastated” by the news. “It is with shock and a heavy heart that I can confirm that Chris Bevington from our Spotify team lost his life in Friday’s senseless attack on Stockholm,” he said.

The following is his full statement, taken from his public post on Facebook:

“It is with shock and a heavy heart that I can confirm that Chris Bevington from our Spotify team lost his life in Friday’s senseless attack on Stockholm. Chris has been a member of our band for over 5 years. He has had a great impact on not just the business but on everyone who had the privilege to know and work with him. There are no words for how missed he will be or for how sad we all are to have lost him like this. Whilst this terrible news is sinking in, our primary focus is on supporting the family and loved ones of Chris in any way we possibly can. I am as deeply saddened and upset as all of you that something like this could happen in Sweden. The only light in this deeply tragic moment is the outpouring of love, compassion and solidarity that we have seen from everyone. And that was exactly the kind of person Chris was as well. We will greatly miss you Chris. Rest in Peace my friend.”

In a statement, his father John Bevington said: “We are all devastated by the untimely and tragic death of our talented, compassionate and caring son Chris. [He was ] a wonderful husband, son, father, brother and close friend to many. The family requests absolute privacy at this incredibly difficult time to mourn his passing in peace.”

Mr Bevington was born in South Africa, where he spent a portion of his childhood before moving to Leatherhead in Surrey, England, with his family. After school, Mr Bevington went on to study at Loughborough University and worked for Barclays before joining Warner Music in Stockholm, where he met his future wife Annika, a copyright lawyer with the firm. They were married in June 2012 and have a son. Instead of accepting wedding presents the couple donated money to Oxfam.

On Sunday afternoon, thousands took to the streets of Stockholm to attend a memorial concert at Sergels Torg plaza. A carpet of flowers, candles and stuffed toys left by mourners decorated the steps to the plaza.

Police have identified all four victims of the attack, including two Swedes and a Belgian as well as Mr Bevington. Their families have all been informed. Two people have been arrested over the attack.

Fifteen people were injured in the attack in which a hijacked truck ploughed through pedestrians in the capital’s shopping district. Four of the wounded remain in a serious condition with two being treated in intensive care.