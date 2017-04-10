Spotify’s VP of design on being data aware, debating your ideas and being heard

Rochelle King is the VP of Design and Insights at Spotify. In this episode, we discuss the close relationship between design and data, define metrics in design, and talk the importance of debating your ideas within your organization.

The idea that data constrains design is a fallacy. King breaks down how data should be looked at as a tool to not only aid the design process, but empower it. After all, each number on a keynote and every data point gathered is the result of actions performed by a real human being.

Do you have a HIPPO problem in your organization? If so, King goes on to explain how you can break down the issue of the Highest Paid Person’s Opinion using data and debates.

