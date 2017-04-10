See you tomorrow at the Pittsburgh Micro-Meetup

We’re in town for a few days and we’re excited to meet all of you at the Pittsburgh Micro-Meetup tomorrow.

In preparation for Disrupt New York and our upcoming TC Sessions series on robotics, John Biggs and I are in Pittsburgh to talk to some startups.

We will meet at The Shop on April 11 at 7pm, a new place near Bakery Square. Please RSVP ASAP. We also need lots and lots of startups, preferably in hardware. Startups will have two minutes to pitch and two minutes of questioning from a set of amazing judges (to be named.) Thanks to Kit Mueller and The Shop for the help so far.

The companies pitching are Sewnr, Adrich, Roadbotics, Pitshownow, Ristcall, SensePlatypus, MavenMachines, Rc21x, Hustle.Fitness and RubyRide.