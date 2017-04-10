Applications are open for student groups to attend Disrupt New York at Pier 36 in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 16th or Wednesday, May 17th. This is your last week to apply as applications close on Monday, April 17th, 2017.

The program is part of Include, TechCrunch’s diversity and inclusion program aimed at facilitating opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech to gain better access to the startup scene. For the past several Disrupts, TC has worked informally and formally with BUILD.org, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), the Academy for Software Engineering, NYC Foundation for Computer Science Education, the Young Women’s Leadership Schools of the Bronx & Astoria, Red Hook Initiative, Mission Bit, the Urban Assembly Maker Academy and The Girls Network to bring small groups of students on-site.

Y Combinator CEO Sam Altman with students from Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) at Disrupt SF 2015

As part of the program, youth will have an opportunity to tour the Startup Alley with a member of TechCrunch’s editorial staff, listen to discussions taking place on the main stage and have a one-on-one Q&A session with a speaker.

To be eligible, youth must be of middle or high school age, be within a reasonable commuting distance of New York and have an adult supervisor able to attend with them. Preference will be given to teachers or organizations working with demographics underrepresented in tech. Traditional classes, alternative education, mentorship programs, nonprofit programs, etc. are all welcome to participate.

Applications close on April 17, 2017. Groups will be notified of their participation status by April 21, 2017. Email include@techcrunch.com with any questions.

Apply here!

Two students from the Academy for Software Engineering in Startup Alley at Disrupt NY 2015

Image credit: @afsenyc