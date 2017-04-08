Netflix’s long-time chief product officer Neil Hunt is leaving the company

Streaming video provider Netflix is making a change in its senior management, as the company announced long-time chief product officer Neil Hunt will be leaving in July. International executive Greg Peters will be taking Hunt’s place in the lead product role.

Hunt, who has been with Netflix for 18 years, has overseen a number major shifts in the company’s business, as it transitioned from a DVD-by-mail service to a U.S.-based desktop streaming business to a company that makes its videos available on smartphones and connected TV products all around the world.

Replacing Hunt will be Greg Peters, who has held multiple roles in product development and business development over the last nine years with the company. Most recently, Peters led development efforts within Netflix’s Tokyo office, where he oversaw content licensing and creation, as well as local marketing.

In a statement issued along with the announcement, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said: “Greg and Neil have collaborated through the years to make the Netflix experience all over the world absolutely incredible… I look forward to having Greg take on this role and to celebrate with Neil our 100 millionth member.”

In addition, Netflix announced that Chief Talent Officer Tawni Cranz, who has been with the company since 2007, would also be leaving.