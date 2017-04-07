Packhelp raises €350,000 to make your boxes pretty

You never think about it until it’s too late. Say you’ve built an amazing company selling the stoat-hair drink coasters from Iceland. Your ecommerce and marketing game is on point, your website is ready, and you get your first order. You realize that you don’t have any boxes. Your stoat-hair coaster business is ruined.

Luckily there’s Packhelp. Packhelp is a Polish company that specializes in low-cost, one-off printed boxes. This means you can order and print a few boxes for your stoat-hair coaster customers without having to buy hundreds and hundreds of boxes that you may never use. The team manufactures the boxes in Poland and ships the out to happy stoat shavers worldwide.

The founders, Wojciech Sadowski, Maciej Zając, Konrad Kwiatkowski, Maciej Woźniczko, Patryk Kabaj and Arek Wasilonek, have all worked in advertising and IT. The recently raised €350,000 in a seed round led by Movens Ventures and Kogito Ventures after bootstrapping on their own cash.



“Since the beginning we’ve been focused on small minimum order, short production time and customer service. We’ve launched with simple offer, with only 6 sizes of mailer boxes, and we are gradually expanding if only we can offer our new products under those conditions and with reasonable prices,” said Sadowski.

Further, the company allows you to design and see your box online and prices start at .43 cents per box.

“We were trying to find a way to order branded packaging quickly, preferably online, as we have roots in digital marketing. We found out that it was also impossible to order packaging in small quantities. Most of the printing houses didn’t even reply to our inquiries (we are not sure if they read them in the first place) or required a lot of technical knowledge before sending quotation. As we have spoken with other online retailers, we have realized there is a market niche here,” said Sadowski.

They’re seeing some solid revenue without much marketing and they’re already working with some bigger brands in Poland. The future, we can assume, is bright for these and their ability to help you print, package, and ship anything from stoat-hair coaster boxes to mole-fuzz Kleenex cozies should warm any entrepreneur’s vole-like heart.