Crunch Report | YouTube now blocking ads on low-view channels
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- YouTube will now block ads on channels with under 10,000 views
- Amazon pulls Diapers.com and other Quidsi apps from the app store
- Will Spotify go public without an IPO?
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates
Filmed & Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
