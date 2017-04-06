This Porsche-based electric supercar has a 215-mile range and crazy acceleration

Austrian EV tuner Kriesel is making a name for itself in the world of high-performance electric conversions. After creating a purely electric Mercedes G-Class with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the company has now revealed the EVEX 910e, a converted Porsche 910 that has a fully electric drive train, max speeds north of 185 mph, a 0 to 60 time of under 2.5 seconds and more.

The electric supercar is street legal, and was developed in partnership with EVEX Fahrzeugbau GmbH, a car maker that focuses specifically on 1970s and 80s vintage sports cars. The car can be bought, in limited quantities, provided you have considerable resources: It’s priced at a lofty 1 million Euros.

Kriesel’s conversion gives the EVEX 910e 490HP via its electric motor, while producing zero emissions. It features a unique 2-speed transmission created by the Kriesel brother, which can also be purchased separately. The car’s max range of around 215 miles on battery power is described as “realistic” by the company, rather than guided by official measurement systems like the EPA standard. Rapid charging can quickly boost the power, and it’s been built so that when paired with a home solar installation, it can act as a battery and store power to feed back into the house.

I would very much like one of these, but I doubt I’ll get much support for a GoFundMe campaign to foot the bill.