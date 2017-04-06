Instagram is killing it. The photo-sharing behemoth has topped 600 million users, with the most recent 100 million joining in the last year. Plus, the company now has more than 1 million active advertisers, building on Facebook’s already-dominant advertising business.

But there is also a question of whether or not Instagram can continue iterating in a unique way? Or if it even needs to?

Instagram took a page out of the Snapchat playbook with Instagram Stories, and it appears to be working out quite well for them. And though consumers were initially outraged by the launch of an algorithmic Instagram timeline, this also seems to be working out just fine for the company.

When I sit down with Kevin Weil on stage at Disrupt NY, we’ll be talking about all of this and much more.

Weil oversees consumer and monetization products at Instagram, which puts him in the perfect position to get into the nitty gritty of both the outward-facing product and the business.

His bio:

Kevin Weil is the Head of Product at Instagram, overseeing consumer and monetization products. Prior to Instagram, Kevin was the SVP of Product at Twitter, overseeing product development and design across Twitter’s consumer and ad products, as well as Vine and Periscope. Between 2010 and 2014, he led product development for Twitter’s advertising platform, as well as the development of Fabric. Before joining Twitter in 2009, he was the first employee at web media startup Cooliris, working in user growth and analytics. He also worked worked at municipal wireless network provider Tropos Networks, Microsoft Research, and in a past life as a Physics Ph.D. Student, at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center. Kevin graduated summa cum laude from Harvard University with a B.A. In Mathematics and Physics, and holds an M.S. in physics from Stanford.

We can’t wait to hang with Weil on stage, and we hope you’re as excited as we are.

You can grab tickets to Disrupt NY, going down in Manhattan from May 15 to May 17, right here.

See you soon!

Sponsors make TechCrunch events possible. If you’re interested in learning more about sponsorships with TechCrunch, shoot an email to sponsors@techcrunch.com.

