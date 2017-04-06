Amazon
crunch
Blue Origin
23andMe
1 billion

Crunch Report | Jeff Bezos Sells $1B in Amazon Stock Annually to Fund Blue Origin

Posted by
Next Story

Trump plans to nominate Lyft’s Derek Kan to transportation department

Today’s Stories 

  1. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sells $1B in stock annually to fund space company Blue Origin
  2. his Porsche-based electric supercar has a 215-mile range and crazy acceleration
  3. 23andMe is finally allowed to tell you if you have the genes for Parkinson’s
  4. Hyperloop One completes Vegas test track tube, reveals 11 proposed U.S. routes

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • crunch
  • Blue Origin
  • Amazon
  • 23andMe
  • 1 billion
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Trump plans to nominate Lyft’s Derek Kan to transportation department

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard