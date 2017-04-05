Disrupt NY is right around the bend, and with it comes a brand new type of content: The Startup Spotlight.

Each of these companies will have a total of 15 minutes to tell their story, from origin to potential pivot to real solution, with all the highs and lows that come with it.

Today, I’m pleased to announce three of the companies we’re highlighting at the Disrupt NY Startup Spotlight: Duo Security, Lemonade, and Tala.

Founded in 2010, Duo Security largely got its start securing companies’ internal and external apps via two-factor authentication. Since then, Duo has added new verification methods and additional means of securing client applications, whether they were delivered on-premises or through the cloud. Over the past several years Duo has seen huge demand for its products, which has driven annual recurring revenue to increase 135 percent over the past year, to $73 million for 2016.

Lemonade is looking to change the insurance business through a mobile-facing service that speeds up enrollment and reduces fraud. Lemonade’s policies for renters and homeowners insurance start at $5 and $35 a month, respectively. Those prices are two to four times less than the industry standard. The company uses the full compliment of buzz words to describe its machine learning-based, algorithmically driven, technology that it claims can better and more quickly approve and pay out claims to policy holders at a lower price.

Tala is a mobile tech and data science company that is changing financial services in emerging markets. Tala is able to evaluate an applicant’s creditworthiness and capacity simply using the data on their mobile device, meaning Tala can offer credit to those who have no formal credit or banking history. Tala customers can view their credit status, track payments, get reminders and ask for help, along with making and receiving payments. Tala has raised more than $40 million since inception.

With Startup Spotlight, we want to highlight both the business itself, as well as the human story behind some of the world’s most interesting, up-and-coming startups.

Duo Security, Lemonade and Tala will be joined by a number of other high-profile speakers, which you can check out here. But the only way you can see these talks live is to get yourself a ticket to Disrupt NY and come hang out with us during New York’s most beautiful time of the year.

Can’t wait to see you there!

