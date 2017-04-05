GM’s Maven car sharing service launches in Baltimore

GM’s car sharing brand has expanded to another U.S. city – Baltimore, Maryland. The new city will offer 20 pick-up points and 40 vehicles across the downtown area, with rental rates starting around $8 per hour, including gas, and without requiring any regular membership fees. The Maven fleet includes Chevy Cruze and Cruze Hatchback, as well as Malibu, Tahoe and the GMC Acadia, all of which offer top-end trim in terms of options, along with SiriusXM and OnStar functionality.

Maven now spans 17 cities across the U.S. and Canada, and offers daily booking options as well. Cars also include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard options, something that’s still notably lacking among traditional rental fleets. In addition to its car-sharing services, which work much like Zipcar, Maven also runs campus-based car sharing services in select locations, and short-term car rentals for ride hailing services like Uber. It’s also trying different approaches to different markets with its basic offering, as demonstrated by its decision to field a fleet of electric Chevrolet Bolts in LA.