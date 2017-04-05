At Ramtin Naimi’s Abstract Ventures early stage investing and philanthropy go hand in hand

At 26 years of age, Ramtin Naimi, has already made a small fortune as a hedge fund investor. Now, the founder of Abstract Ventures, an early-stage venture investment firm, is looking to rethink how early stage deals are done. Specifically, he’s hoping to combine an emphasis on community and philanthropy with investing to both draw in deal flow while also helping his network of young, ambitious founders.

Naimi began his investment career at 15, when he started tracking the stock market trades he’d overhear on CNBC, a TV network that his dad — a partner in a Bay Area auto dealership franchise — watched incessantly. His first foray centered on trading options, acclimatizing him to large market swings. “I became way too comfortable with risk at way too early of an age,” Naimi tells me. “Massive fluctuations in the accounts became a normal thing to me.”

Naimi got his start interning for a fund manager in Tiburon, Calif. At 18, he got his license and began managing money for family, friends, and friends-of-friends.

At its height, Naimi’s fund, Opes Cura, was managing roughly $18 million in capital. A heady sum for someone who was barely in his twenties.

According to an article in FinAlternatives, Naimi opened the doors for his fund in 2011, when he began incubating it, before launching officially in 2012 with nearly $600,000 in capital.

Naimi tells me the bulk of his money was made trading options on the banking sector throughout the last decade, along with an early big bet on steel

At the ripe old of age of 22, Naimi reached out to the first of two investors who would become his mentors in the venture world — Stuart Peterson of Artis Ventures.

“There were a bunch of guys whose careers I tracked,” Naimi says. “I wrote them both blind emails telling them about my interest in the space. And got mentored.”

It helped that Naimi was already a millionaire… and that he had the spare time to devote to just pitching in around the office. The young would-be venture capitalist shadowed Peterson at Artis Ventures, slowly building a network of his own and learning the tricks of the trade — as an investment intern for Artis.

“I’d never had any exposure to the startup world. I had so much more fun doing it than investing in public markets. When I started getting venture exposure there were a lot of things I hated about hedge funds that I didn’t know I hated about hedge funds,” says Naimi.

Rather than the quick flip that comes with fly-by-night investors (Naimi says he was long only), venture investors seemed to be in it for the long haul. The liberation from being tied to a computer screen and watching chart patterns and stock fluctuations for days on end also appealed to the young investor.

“I had so much more fun meeting people and learning new concepts,” Naimi says. “[And] having the ability to have some say in the outcome of the portfolio.”

Not only has Naimi learned the ropes at the feet of some of the best early stage investors in venture capital, but he’s making some tweaks to the model he uses to invest.

Abstract Ventures is Naimi’s fund, but he depends on the kindness of strangers for his capital. Every deal that Naimi does he structures as a special purpose vehicle. He doesn’t take a management free on the SPV, and he draws down capital for deals on a deal-by-deal basis. So far, he’s put about $16 million to work in over 30 deals in the last six months alone.

Capital pools include family offices and high net worth individuals from Naimi’s hedge fund days, along with general partners at certain, undisclosed, venture funds, and the AngleList platform funds like CSC, who participate frequently in Naimi’s deals.

Other participants in Naimi’s investments include the founders of his portfolio companies themselves. Naimi carves out a piece of every investment he makes for other portfolio company founders to take a stake — especially if they referred the deal to him.

“I started saying ‘If you send me a deal and I invest $500,000, you’re going to earn yourself the upside equivalent of a $20,000 angel investment and you’re going to earn carry throughout that process,'” the investor said.

Beyond making sure that the founders have a stake in the community and portfolio that Naimi is looking to create, he also tries to encourage philanthropic giving as part of the investment process.

The founder shares come from what Naimi calls net carry vehicles. “Your idea might return a 10X on an investment,” he says of founders’ inputs into the portfolio. “You’re making sure that everyone is providing value. I’ve always had a firm belief that if many people’s interests are aligned with you, you’ll do better.”

To that end, 5% of any return that Naimi makes on an investment is also reserved for a donation to the charity of the company founders’ choice.

Between those two policies, Naimi has managed to make his way into some pretty competitive deals that might not otherwise have been his. “The one thing I’ve been really encouraged by was that I was able to get into a number of deals, strictly because of the 5% charity.”

His first investments were later stage deals in Juicero and Ripple — both highly sought after deals locked down by some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names.

Since then, he’s been focusing on the earlier stage companies. Including interesting stakes in companies like Starsky Robotics, the driverless company (which may have new life thanks to the problems at Uber’s Otto subsidiary); or Brave Software, the Founders Fund backed attempt to make browsing faster and safer.

“Every deal I invest in, I do as special purpose vehicles so I can offer the founder-partner model,” says Naimi. The model also allows him to set aside the 5% stake for charity.

And to ensure that he can keep his equity stakes into later stages of company development, Naimi has locked in additional pools of capital outside of the Abstract Ventures fund. “I have committed pools of capital I can draw down on… through AngelList and … ultra high net worth investors,” Naimi tells me.

Typically Abstract Ventures will write checks somewhere in the $250,000 to $750,000 for seed stage investments and that’s where Naimi feels he adds the most value.

He knows a thing or two about fundraising, from his experience with the hedge fund. “I started with $600,000 and by the time I wound it down it was $18 billion,” Naimi says.

With his new model, Naimi hopes that $18 million figure may eventually be returns on investments, rather than the capital he had under management at his hedge fund.