Disrupt NY is right around the corner, and alongside an amazing slate of speakers, a badass portfolio of Battlefield companies, and three days of networking, Disrupt is bringing the par-tay to NYC.

TC Disrupt After Parties have always been legendary, but this time we’re upping our game.

To start, we’ll be throwing a huge concert at NYC’s Webster Hall on the last night of the conference, May 17. Unfortunately, we can’t yet tell you who the artist is, but stay tuned! All TC Disrupt attendees can attend the concert for free, and it’s sure to be a great time. Don’t miss it!

We’ll also be holding an after party on Tuesday, May 16, at the Slate in Manhattan. This won’t be your average cocktail party at a noisy night club. There will be scavenger hunts with cool prizes, magicians and games, and yes… cocktails.

Finally, we’ll be offering a little help to those of you who want to host a post-conference Happy Hour or Mixer. In other words, we’ll list your event on the official TC After Party website and help out with invites, SXSW-style. Shoot an email to sponsors@techcrunch.com if you’re interested.

We can’t wait to see you at the TC Disrupt After Parties, but the only way to get in is to grab yourself a ticket to Disrupt NY. Do that right here!

Sponsors make TechCrunch events possible. If you want to learn more about sponsorships with TechCrunch, shoot an email to sponsors@techcrunch.com.

