TC is taking over Manhattan on Thursday!

TC is taking over Manhattan this week with three simultaneous events on Thursday, culminating in the TC Trivia Throwdown.

You could think of it as a block party, but with far more people staring into their iPhone screens and zero hotdogs.

From 5:30 to 7:30, there will be three events across various Manhattan locations.

The first is the TC INCLUDE Pitch Practice, in collaboration with the ELEVACAO Foundation, which will give women and under-represented founders the chance to work on their pitch and practice in front of a group of tech influencers. They’ll also have a chance to win prizes and a Startup Alley table at Disrupt NY. Check it out here.

The second event, also from 5:30 to 7:30pm, is a Flash Pitch event in collaboration with Future Labs, which will let six NY-based startups pitch their wares to a panel of investors, tech leaders and TC editors. Startups competing in the Flash Pitch will get two minutes to pitch and answer hardball questions from the panel, with the winner taking a table in the Startup Alley. Flash Pitch will be held at the WeWork Times Square location. Check it out here.

The third event is TC Pitch Practice with Jon Shieber. At Pitch Practice, you’ll be able to get some one-on-one time with Jon and figure out the very best way to tell your story and build your network with a simple pitch. Pitch Practice with Jon Shieber is going down at the WeWork Bryant Park location. Check it out here.

Then, starting at 7pm, we head into the main event: the TC Trivia Throwdown with Jordan Crook (that’s me!). Imagine Trivia Night at your local bar, but every trivia question is about the tech world. Yep, you’d kill it!

I’ll be hosting the event and my hope is that it will let the NYC tech community come together, network, and participate in some friendly competition. Folks can register on their own and team up when they arrive, or you can start planning now and form The Avengers of tech knowledge.

The TC Trivia Throwdown will be held at Stage 48, and you must be 21 to attend. Check it out here.