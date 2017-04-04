Salesforce has spent about $6 million to fix its gender and racial pay gap

Salesforce has spent about $3 million in the last year to adjust compensation and bonuses for eleven percent of its employees, bringing the total spent on closing the wage gap to about $6 million since 2015. The adjustments went into effect at the beginning of the month.

Salesforce employs more than 25,000 people worldwide. Of the eleven percent of employees affected (~2,750), 68% were women and 32% of men. Salesforce says less than one percent of the pay/bonuses adjustments were due to race.

“The need for another adjustment underscores the nature of pay equity—it is a moving target, especially for growing companies in competitive industries. It must be consistently monitored and addressed,” Salesforce EVP of Global Employee Success Cindy Robbins wrote on the company blog. “Salesforce will continue to focus on equality, diversity and inclusion at all levels, and we plan to review employee compensation on an ongoing basis.”

The tech industry’s gender gap is close to the U.S. average (5.4 percent), and falls in the middle among industries, according to a 2016 Glassdoor study. That said, the tech occupations with significant gaps include computer programmers (28.3 percent), computer-aided designer (21.5 percent) and video game artist (15.8 percent).

Salesforce is among a growing number of tech companies that have recently been focused on the wage gap. Facebook and Apple, for example, both said last year that they have closed the gender pay gap at their respective companies.

Featured Image: Bloomberg/Getty Images