Netflix teases Marvel’s The Defenders, arriving August 18

Netflix’s The Defenders brings together the four heroes it’s created individual series for from the Marvel universe, and now we have our first look at the team. It’s not much of a look, admittedly, since it’s mimicking grainy black and white security camera footage, but it’s a look nonetheless.

The Defenders is a team-up miniseries featuring Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and unfortunately also Danny Rand, aka The Iron Fist. The four New York-based heroes are joining forces to stop a mysterious evil, and Netflix wants you to binge their adventure on August 18, when the episodes will be available to stream.

Iron Fist unfortunately hit a sour note in the series, which is doubly unfortunate since it immediately precedes the miniseries premiere. Still, based solely on the weight of the other shows in the lineup, this should be something not to miss. Also, that teaser is actually promising for the show’s vibe, even if brief.