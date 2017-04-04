Amazon will live stream 10 NFL games this season, replacing Twitter

Amazon has reportedly reached a deal with the NFL to stream 10 Thursday Night Football games this year, the company confirmed to TechCrunch.

The one-year deal is reportedly valued at around $50 million.

Last season Twitter had a one-year, $10 million deal with the league to also stream 10 Thursday Night Football games. When that deal was announced it was reported that Twitter beat out other companies like Amazon, Facebook and Verizon for the rights to the broadcasts.

Viewers will have to be Amazon Prime members in order to watch live, which is a departure from last year’s deal where games were available free for anyone on Twitter.

However, like last year, the games will also be available each week on cable TV, alternating between CBS, NBC and NFL Network.

It’s not yet clear how Amazon will display the stream. While viewership for Twitter’s live streams were actually decent last season, many complained about how Twitter displayed the stream next to a timeline of tweets that distracted from the game.

We’re waiting on more details from Amazon and will update this post when we get them.