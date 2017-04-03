Crunch Report | Tesla Now Valued More Than Ford
The Sonos Playbase is a home theater in a slab
- Product Hunt will now let you ask the community for product recommendations
- According to the stock market, Tesla is now worth more than Ford
- Apple is developing its own graphics chips for iPhones
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski, Gregory Manalo
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
