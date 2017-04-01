Let’s meet in Pittsburgh on April 11

In preparation for Disrupt New York and our upcoming TC Sessions series on Robotics Matt Burns and I will be heading to Pittsburgh to talk to some startups.

We could use some help.

We’re aiming to be in Pittsburgh on April 11 and we need a spot and potentially a beer sponsor. We prefer neutral spots but we could be convinced if you have a cool meeting space at your accelerator or office. We also need lots and lots of startups, preferably in hardware. Startups will have two minutes to pitch and two minutes of questioning from a set of amazing judges (to be named.)

If you would like to help plan please drop me a line at john@techcrunch.com. If you want to attend keep your eye on this space and we’ll post again with a time and venue.

If you’d like to pitch at our Pitch-Off please sign up here. See yinz soon!