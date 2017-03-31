daily
crunch report
crunch
Crunch Report | SpaceX Successfully Re-launches a Rocket
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- Embattled Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey leaves Facebook
- SpaceX successfully re-launches an orbital Falcon 9 rocket for the first time
- Cloudera posts long-awaited IPO filing
- Snapchat now lets you search across over 1 million Stories
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Chris Gates
Teleprompter: Chris Gates
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
