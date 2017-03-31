Apple opens its App Accelerator in India

Apple is investing into the Indian ecosystem by opening its first App Accelerator in Bengaluru. The company announced plans to open this program back in May 2016.

Developers who sign up will get support from Apple’s team in India. Apple engineers will provide feedback, best practices and tools. There will also be presentations.

Once you’re selected into the program, it looks like you’ll get a weekly one-on-one meeting with Apple to talk about your app. By doing this, the company hopes that there will be even more useful apps coming out of India.

“We are impressed by the great entrepreneurial spirit in India, and are excited to provide a platform for these developers to share their innovations with customers around the world,” Apple SVP or Worldwide Marketing Philip Schiller said in a statement. “In just the first few weeks, we’ve already seen some incredible developers here at the App Accelerator Bengaluru, including Practo and Reliance Games, create innovative apps that can meet the needs of customers in India and around the world.”

It’s interesting to see that Apple is adopting a relatively open approach by launching programs with the tech community in India. It’s also worth noting that Apple chose India as the first country to try out this new program. But I hope there will be other app accelerators around the world.