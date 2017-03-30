Space
spacecraft
falcon heavy
Falcon 9
falcon

Watch SpaceX’s first launch with a reused Falcon 9 rocket right here

Posted by
Next Story

Google bets on AI in Canada with Google Brain Toronto and Vector Institute investment

SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket at 6:27 PM EDT (3:27 PM PDT) today, provided all goes to plan. The company has launched many Falcon 9 rockets in the past, but this time is a bit different – the rocket in this case has already been launched once before, and will now carry a payload for commercial client SES for its second go-around.

You can watch the whole thing unfold above live, starting with a webcast that should begin around 30 minutes prior to the actual launch window opening of 6:27 PM EDT (3:27 PM PDT). The window for this launch extends two and a half hours from that point, so it could actually happen later depending on whether conditions and technical readiness. As of this writing, signs are good, with the rocket upright and in place on Kennedy’s LC 39A in Florida.

Crunchbase

  • SpaceX

    • Founded 2002
    • Overview Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is a space-transportation startup company founded by Elon Musk. It is developing the partially reusable launch vehicles Falcon 1 and Falcon 9. Originally based in El Segundo, SpaceX now operates out of Hawthorne, California, USA. SpaceX was founded in June 2002 by Musk who had invested $100 million of his own money in the company as of March 2006. …
    • Location Hawthorne, CA
    • Categories Aerospace, Transportation, Space Travel
    • Founders Elon Musk
    • Website http://www.spacex.com
    • Full profile for SpaceX

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • spacecraft
  • falcon heavy
  • Falcon 9
  • falcon
  • Space
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Google bets on AI in Canada with Google Brain Toronto and Vector Institute investment

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard