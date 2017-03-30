Watch SpaceX’s first launch with a reused Falcon 9 rocket right here

SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket at 6:27 PM EDT (3:27 PM PDT) today, provided all goes to plan. The company has launched many Falcon 9 rockets in the past, but this time is a bit different – the rocket in this case has already been launched once before, and will now carry a payload for commercial client SES for its second go-around.

You can watch the whole thing unfold above live, starting with a webcast that should begin around 30 minutes prior to the actual launch window opening of 6:27 PM EDT (3:27 PM PDT). The window for this launch extends two and a half hours from that point, so it could actually happen later depending on whether conditions and technical readiness. As of this writing, signs are good, with the rocket upright and in place on Kennedy’s LC 39A in Florida.