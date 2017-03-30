The TC Trivia Throwdown is next week in NYC!

Not gonna lie: I love trivia. I’m a huge fan of any competitive activity, but trivia is definitely in my top three. If you don’t believe me, just check my DVR — it’s essentially this season of Survivor and dozens of episodes of Jeopardy.

So I’m thrilled to spread the word about our upcoming TC Takes Manhattan event, which includes the Trivia Throwdown with yours truly.

Here’s the run-down:

On April 6, TechCrunch is hosting a ‘block party’ of sorts, with three concurrent events going down at 5:30: TC Pitch Practice with TC Editor Jon Shieber, Flash Pitch in collaboration with Future Labs, and TC Include Interactive Pitch Practice.

You can check them all out here.

At 7pm, the block party culminates in the final event: the TC Trivia Throwdown.

Folks who sign up can register a team when they arrive, or find a team to join, and thereafter the competition will commence.

Questions will be based around the tech world, and the team with the most points at the end of three rounds will get tickets to Disrupt NY. We’ll also be handing out other prizes that night, including Amazon Echos, and a pair of tickets to see the Yankees play the Red Sox in June at the Legends Club.

Oh! And there will be booze. (So 21+ only, please.)

Register here.

We can’t wait to see you there! Start studying up!