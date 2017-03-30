Facebook introduces personal fundraising tools, donate buttons in Facebook Live for Pages

Facebook today announced it’s expanding its set of online fundraising tools to include its own GoFundMe competitor, with the added support for personal online fundraisers, starting first in the U.S. The new tool will allow Facebook users to raise money for personal crises and other campaigns – like school or medical expenses, emergency situations, funerals, and more. In addition, the company is adding the ability for Facebook Pages to add a “donate” button to their live broadcasts on the network.

This is not the first time Facebook has stepped into the fundraising space. In 2015, it debuted a Kickstarter-like feature aimed at non-profits that allowed them to set up a campaign page, explain their goals, and collect cash. Last year, the company expanded its fundraising tools to allow individuals to collect funds on behalf of non-profit organizations, as well.

It was only a matter of time before Facebook introduced similar tools to its wider user base, especially given the continued popularity of these sort of online campaigns, and the social activity that surrounds them.

However, the personal fundraisers are limited at launch to six key categories: education (tuition, books or classroom supplies); medical (procedures, treatments, injuries); pet medical; crisis relief (public crises or natural disasters); personal emergencies (house fires, theft, car accidents); and funeral and loss (burial expenses, living costs).

Facebook says it hopes to expand the category list over time as it automates more of the review process. (It’s unclear at this time to what extent these donate campaigns will be vetted, but we’ve asked Facebook for more information.)

The personal fundraisers are also only open to those in the U.S. who are aged 18 or older, and it will first be available in beta.

Similar to its other fundraising products, users visiting the personal campaigns can click buttons to invite friends, share the campaign, or click the big, blue button to donate money while remaining on the site. This also encourages more payment transactions across Facebook – an area of its business that is still today under-developed, despite the addition of peer-to-peer payments within Messenger.

In addition to personal fundraisers, Facebook Pages will now be able to include “Donate” buttons on their live video broadcasts. This will allow public figures, brands, businesses, and other organizations beyond non-profits to fundraise, too.

People watching the live video can choose to either donate as they watch, or after the video ends and is posted on the Page, says Facebook.