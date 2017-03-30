crunch
Crunch Report | Dropbox Uploads $600 Million Credit Line

Today’s Stories 

  1. Twitter stops counting @ Replies towards its 140 characters on web and mobile
  2. Audi to acquire rental provider Silvercar to expand its mobility services
  3. Dropbox reportedly secures a $600 million credit line
  4. Toyota Research Institute puts $35M into AI-powered materials research

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

