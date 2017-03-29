Disrupt
Crunch Report | New Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+ Phones

The Deck ad network is shutting down

  1. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are exactly what leaks suggested, and that’s a good thing
  2. Rover and DogVacay merge to dominate the pet-sitting market
  3. Lyft Shuttle is an experimental new Lyft Line feature that works like a bus route
  4. BuzzFeed could be going public in 2018

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

