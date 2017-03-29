Disrupt
Crunch Report | New Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+ Phones
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are exactly what leaks suggested, and that’s a good thing
- Rover and DogVacay merge to dominate the pet-sitting market
- Lyft Shuttle is an experimental new Lyft Line feature that works like a bus route
- BuzzFeed could be going public in 2018
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Samsung Electronics
- Founded 1969
- Overview Samsung Electronics is a South Korean multinational electronics company engaged in consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company develops, manufactures, and sells various consumer products, including mobile phones, tablets, televisions, Blu-ray players, DVD players, home theater systems, digital cameras, and camcorders; …
- Location Suwon, 17
- Categories Semiconductor, Medical Device, Hardware, Electronics
- Website http://www.samsung.com/us
- Full profile for Samsung Electronics
-
Rover
- Founded 2013
- Overview Real-time transit directions in San Francisco. Rover uses real-time public transit data to give you the best route, right now, to your destination. Always get the best route to your destination. Rover tracks all MUNI, BART, and Caltrain lines and gives you directions that make sense right now, so you don't have to wait or worry about missing a connection. Currently supporting SF MUNI, BART, and Caltrain …
- Categories Real Time, Travel, Data Visualization
- Website http://roversf.com
- Full profile for Rover
-
Lyft
- Founded 2012
- Overview Zimride re-incorporated as Lyft, Inc. in May, 2012. Lyft is a peer-to-peer transportation platform that connects passengers who need rides with drivers willing to provide rides using their own personal vehicles. Lyft was started in 2012 with the mission of building a peer-to-peer transportation solution that would help make cities safer, more affordable and better connected. Lyft now operates …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Peer to Peer, Mobile Apps, Ride Sharing, Transportation
- Founders Logan Green
- Website http://lyft.com
- Full profile for Lyft
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
DogVacay
- Founded 2011
- Overview DogVacay is an online community that connects pet parents with over 20,000 pet sitters across North America, ready to care for your dog like a member of their family. It's a safe, convenient and affordable way to make sure your best friend is in a loving home while you're away. All reservations include pet insurance, 24/7 customer support, and daily photo updates of your pooch enjoying a "vacay" …
- Location Santa Monica, CA
- Categories Pet, Health Care, Marketplace
- Founders Aaron Hirschhorn
- Website http://dogvacay.com
- Full profile for DogVacay
-
BuzzFeed
- Founded 2006
- Overview BuzzFeed is the social news and entertainment company. BuzzFeed is redefining online advertising with its social, content-driven publishing technology. BuzzFeed provides the most shareable breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and video across the social web to its global audience of more than 200M. BuzzFeed was founded in 2006 by Jonah Peretti and John Johnson. It is headquartered …
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Internet, Digital Entertainment, Social, Video, News
- Website http://www.buzzfeed.com
- Full profile for BuzzFeed
