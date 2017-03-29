Media
nbcuniversal
Buzzfeed

BuzzFeed could be going public in 2018

Posted by
Next Story

Oculus revamps Home on Gear VR with 3x faster load times, 2x resolution, Explore tab and web browser

Media company BuzzFeed is trying to do the impossible by creating a new public media company today. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Axios, the company is working on an initial public offering for 2018.

BuzzFeed has already raised hundreds of millions from VC firms and NBCUniversal. And if you’ve raised a ton of money in order to grow rapidly, you don’t have many options. Either you go public, or you get acquired at some point. And it looks like the company would rather go public.

BuzzFeed gained initial traction by publishing viral stories. Initially, the site was more famous for its GIF listicles and quizzes than anything else.

The company used this audience to invest in other ventures, starting with a big team of journalists working on the BuzzFeed News vertical. BuzzFeed also invested heavily into videos and a cooking vertical with Tasty.

While NBCUniversal is by far the biggest investor in BuzzFeed, the IPO reports prove that an acquisition isn’t planned. NBCUniversal is also an investor in Vox (The Verge, Recode, Racked, Polygon, etc.). Now, let’s see if BuzzFeed can turn its viral success into a long-term public media company.

Featured Image: 360b/Shutterstock

Crunchbase

  • BuzzFeed

    • Founded 2006
    • Overview BuzzFeed is the social news and entertainment company. BuzzFeed is redefining online advertising with its social, content-driven publishing technology. BuzzFeed provides the most shareable breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and video across the social web to its global audience of more than 200M. BuzzFeed was founded in 2006 by Jonah Peretti and John Johnson. It is headquartered …
    • Location New York, NY
    • Categories Internet, Digital Entertainment, Social, Video, News
    • Website http://www.buzzfeed.com
    • Full profile for BuzzFeed

  • NBC Universal

    • Founded 2004
    • Overview NBC Universal is a media and entertainment company that develops, produces, and markets entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. The company was formed through the combination of NBC and Vivendi Universal Entertainment. It owns and operates a portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a motion picture company, television production operations, a television stations …
    • Location New York, NY
    • Categories Broadcasting, News
    • Website http://www.nbcuni.com
    • Full profile for NBC Universal

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • nbcuniversal
  • Buzzfeed
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Oculus revamps Home on Gear VR with 3x faster load times, 2x resolution, Explore tab and web browser

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard