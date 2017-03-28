The White House is eager to sign broadband privacy deregulation into law

Today, the White House issued its full-throated support for a joint resolution that would repeal regulations limiting what internet service providers can do with customers’ private data. The rules, introduced under the Obama administration last year, stipulated that an ISP must obtain opt-in permission to use and share (i.e. sell) consumer’s private data, including browsing history, health and financial information and more.

According to the White House statement, the Trump administration “strongly supports” Senate joint resolution 34 (H.Res. 230). The resolution is still being debated in the House of Representatives as we speak, where it is widely expected to pass. The Trump administration’s support, while not surprising given its willingness to help big business and its passion for deregulation, is the final hurdle to stripping away these consumer-friendly protections, which were set to go into effect by the end of 2017.

The full text of the White House statement is included below.