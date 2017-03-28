Time to wake up people. Disrupt Berlin is going to be the best, most efficient and deal-friendly startup you will go to this year.

But even though you’ve heard the rumblings, you haven’t yet signed up for 2-for-1 tickets to Disrupt Berlin 2017. That’s cool, we get it, you’re busy.

But… you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity. The time to act is now. On April 5, we’ll be releasing a limited number of tickets at a special two-for-one price.

By taking advantage of this opportunity now, you can use this extra ticket to bring a friend, colleague, or whoever else you might want to spend a few days geeking out with at Disrupt.

To sign up, all you need to do is enter your email address here on or before April 4. Seriously, that’s it. On April 5th, you’ll receive an email with a link to purchase these deeply discounted tickets. You’re going to want to act quickly, however, as there are only 50 pairs of tickets available, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Disrupt attendees get to take in all the things that make the conference the best startup show in Europe. You’ll get to check out promising early-stage international companies in the Startup Alley, Hardware Alley, and the Startup Battlefield competition. Plus, you’ll hear from industry experts in a series of interviews and fireside chats, folks like BlueYard Capital co-founder Ciarán O’Leary and Earlybird Co-Founder and Partner Dr. Christian Nagel, to name a few.

Plus, you’ll get to keep the action going attending the many after-parties when the show floor closes up for the day.

If you happen to be a part of a startup, numerous members of the media will be in attendance as well, making Disrupt a perfect storm to get your company out in front of the folks that can help take it to the next level.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today.

Disrupt Berlin 2017 takes place December 4-5 at the historical Arena Berlin in the heart of Berlin, Germany. We can’t wait to see you all there!

